China April crude steel production rises 12.7% y/y - stats bureau

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) -

* China April crude steel output rose 12.7% year-on-year to 85.03 million tonnes, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

* China Jan-April crude steel output up 10.1% y/y at 314.96 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Jan-April coke output up 6.5% y/y at 151.84 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China April coke output up 3.4% y/y at 38.99 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China April coal output up 0.1% y/y at 294.29 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Jan-April coal output up 0.6% y/y at 1.11 bln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Jan-April crude oil throughput up 4.7% y/y at 207.47 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China April crude oil throughput up 5.1% y/y at 52.1 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China April power generation up 3.8% y/y at 544 bln kWh - stats bureau

* China Jan-April power generation up 4.1% y/y at 2.22 trln kWh - stats bureau

* China April non-ferrous output up 4.9% y/y at 4.74 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Jan-April non-ferrous output up 5.2% y/y at 18.64 mln tonnes - stats bureau (Reporting by Shivani Singh; editing by Christian Schmollinger)