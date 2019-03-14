Basic Materials
China Jan-Feb crude oil throughput climbs to daily record -Rtrs calculation

BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) -

* China’s January-February crude oil throughput was up 6.1 percent from the same period a year earlier to 102.49 mln tonnes, data from the National Statistics Bureau showed on Thursday

* Crude oil throughput on a daily basis during this period climbed to 12.68 million bpd, the highest on record according to a Reuters calculation based on data provided by the bureau

* Jan-Feb coal output was down 1.5 percent on the year at 513.67 million tonnes, the data showed

* Jan-Feb crude steel output rose 9.2 percent on the year at 149.58 million tonnes

* Jan-Feb power generation increased 2.9 percent on the year at 1.1 trillion kilowatt hours

* Jan-Feb coke output gained 7.6 percent on the year at 73.89 million tonnes

* Jan-Feb non-ferrous metals output was up 6.2 percent on the year at 9.03 million tonnes

Reporting by Tom Daly and Aizhu Chen Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

