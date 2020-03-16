China Jan-Feb crude oil throughput down 3.8% y/y - Stats Bureau

Basic Materials
BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) -

* China Jan-Feb crude oil throughput fell 3.8% year-on-year at 99.19 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics reported on Monday.

* China Jan-Feb power generation down 8.2% year-on-year at 1.03 trln kwh - Stats Bureau

* China Jan-Feb coal output decreased 6.3% year-on-year at 489.03 million tonnes - Stats Bureau

* China Jan-Feb crude steel output rose 3.1% year-on-year at 154.7 million tonnes - Stats Bureau

* China Jan-Feb coke output fell 5.5% year-on-year at 70.64 million tonnes - Stats Bureau

* China Jan-Feb non-ferrous output rose 2.2% year-on-year at 9.35 million tonnes - Stats Bureau (Reporting by Shivani Singh)

