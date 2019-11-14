China Oct crude oil throughput up 9.2% y/y- Stats Bureau

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* China Oct crude oil throughput up 9.2% year-on-year at 57.84 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday

* China Jan-Oct crude oil throughput +6.4% y/y at 537.1 million tonnes - Stats Bureau

* China Jan-Oct power generation +3.1% y/y at 5.87 trillion kwh - Stats Bureau

* China Oct power generation +4% y/y at 571.4 billion kwh- Stats Bureau

* China Jan-Oct non-ferrous output +4.6% y/y at 48.15 million tonnes - Stats Bureau

* China Oct non-ferrous output +4.6% y/y at 4.97 million tonnes - Stats Bureau

* China Jan-Oct coal output +4.5% y/y at 3.06 billion tonnes -Stats Bureau

* China Oct coal output +4.4% y/y at 324.87 million tonnes - Stats Bureau

* China Oct coke output +1.2% y/y at 38.78 million tonnes - Stats Bureau

* China Jan-Oct coke output +5.6% y/y at 392.81 million tonnes - Stats Bureau

* China Jan-Oct crude steel output +7.4% y/y at 829.22 million tonnes - Stats Bureau

* China Oct crude steel output -0.6% y/y at 81.52 million tonnes - Stats Bureau (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Beijing; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)