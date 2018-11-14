China October crude steel output up 9.1 pct on year to 82.55 mln T -stats bureau

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* China October crude steel output was up 9.1 pct on year to 82.55 mln tonnes, showed data from the National Statistics Bureau on Wednesday

* China January-October crude steel output was up 6.4 percent on year to 782.5 million tonnes

* China January to October nonferrous output was up 4.4 percent on year to 44.8 million tonnes

* China October nonferrous output was up 5.5 pct on year to 4.52 million tonnes

* China October coal output was up 8 percent on year to 305.1 million tonnes

* China October crude throughout was up 4.6 percent on year at 52.78 million tonnes

* China January-October crude throughout was up 7.8 percent on year at 505.1 million tonnes

* China January to October coal output was up 5.4 percent on year to 2.9 billion tonnes

* China January to October coke output was down 1 percent on year to 359.53 mln tonnes

* China October coke output was up 4.5 percent on year to 36.61 mln tonnes

* China October power generation was up 4.8 percent on year to 533 billion kilowatt hours

* China January to October power generation was up 7.2 pct on year to 5.58 trillion kwh (Reporting by Dominique Patton, Xu Muyu and Chen Aizhu; editing by Richard Pullin)