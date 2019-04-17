China Q1 pork production down 5.2 pct y/y - stats bureau

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) -

* China’s pork production fell by 5.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2019 to 14.63 million tonnes, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

* China’s Jan-March pig herd down 10.1 pct y/y at 375.25 mln heads - stats bureau

* China Jan-March slaughtered hogs down 5.1 pct y/y at 188.42 mln heads - stats bureau

* China Jan-March crude oil throughput up 4.4 pct y/y at 155.37 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China March crude oil throughput up 3.2 pct y/y at 53.04 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Jan-March crude steel output up 9.9 pct y/y at 231.07 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China march crude steel output up 10 pct y/y at 80.33 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Jan-March non-ferrous output up 6.3 pct y/y at 13.7 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China March non-ferrous output up 6.9 pct y/y at 4.67 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Jan-March coke output up 7.3 pct y/y at 112.17 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China March coke output up 5.4 pct y/y at 38.1 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Jan-March power generation up 4.2 pct y/y at 1.67 trln kWh - stats bureau

* China March power generation up 5.4 pct y/y at 569.8 bln kWh - stats bureau (Reporting by Tom Daly and Shivani Singh; eediting by Richard Pullin)