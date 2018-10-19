China Sept crude oil throughput hit record high - Rtrs calculation

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) -

* China’s crude oil throughput in September hit a record high on a daily basis, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics data released on Friday

* China Sept crude throughout up 4.9 pct on year at 51.34 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Jan-Sept crude throughout up 8.1 pct on year at 452.54 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Sept crude steel output up 7.5 pct on year to 80.85 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Jan-Sept crude steel output up 6.1 pct on year to 699.42 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Sept nonferrous output rose 5.8 percent on year to 4.56 million tonnes - stats bureau

* China Jan-Sept nonferrous output up 4.2 pct on year to 40.27 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Sept coke output down 0.1 pct on year to 36.55 mln tonnes -stats bureau

* China Jan-Sept coke output down 2.3 pct on year to 322.91 mln tonnes -stats bureau

* China Jan-Sept power generation up 7.4 pct on year to 5.04 trln kwh -stats bureau

* China Sept power generation up 4.6 pct on year to 548.3 bln kwh -stats bureau (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Ryan Woo Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)