China Sept crude oil throughput up 1.3% y/y at 57.35 mln T- Stats Bureau

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) -

* China Sept crude oil throughput up 1.3% y/y at 57.35 million tonnes, according to the National Bureau of Statistics statement on Monday.

* China Jan-Sept crude oil throughput up 2.9% y/y at 495.38 million tonnes - Stats Bureau

* China Sept power generation up 5.3% y/y at 631.5 billion kwh - Stats Bureau

* China Jan-Sept power generation up 0.9% y/y at 5.41 trillion kwh - Stats Bureau

* China Sept coke output up 2.6% y/y at 40.59 million tonnes - Stats Bureau

* China Jan-Sept coke output down 0.9% y/y at 350.86 million tonnes - Stats Bureau

* China Sept crude steel output up 10.9% y/y at 92.56 million tonnes - Stats Bureau

* China Jan-Sept crude steel output up 4.5% y/y at 781.59 million tonnes - Stats Bureau

* China Sept non-ferrous output up 7.3% y/y at 5.32 million tonnes - Stats Bureau

* China Jan-Sept non-ferrous output up 3.5% y/y at 45.18 million tonnes - Stats Bureau (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)