April 17, 2018 / 2:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's March refinery run rate at record high, steel output highest since Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) -

* China March crude oil throughput rose 8.3 pct y/y to 51.5 mln tonnes, China’s statistics bureau said in a release on Tuesday, hitting the highest on a daily basis on Reuters records

* China Q1 crude oil throughput +7.5 pct y/y at 148.7 mln tonnes

* China Q1 coke output -3.2 pct y/y at 102.9 mln tonnes,

* China March coke output -4.7 pct y/y at 35.6 mln tonnes

* China March crude steel output +4.5 pct y/y at 73.98 mln tonnes

* On daily basis, steel output in March was highest since Sept

* China Q1 crude steel output +5.4 pct y/y at 212.2 mln tonnes

* China Q1 non-ferrous output +2.4 pct y/y at 13.4 mln tonnes

* China March non-ferrous output +3 pct y/y at 4.6 mln tonnes

* China Q1 power generation +8 pct y/y at 1.58 trln kWh

* China March power generation +2.1 pct y/y at 528.3 bln kWh

* China’s coal output in March lowest since October - Reuters records (Reporting by Josephine Mason)

