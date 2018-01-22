CORRECTED-China Dec fertiliser output down 7 pct y/y at 4.75 mln tonnes, lowest on record

(Correcting to show in 4th paragraph that the comparison was to the previous month of November.)

BEIJING, Jan 22 (Reuters) - China’s fertiliser output in December dropped 7 percent from a year ago to 4.75 million tonnes, the lowest according to records going back to February 2015, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The drop came after natural gas shortages this winter forced many gas-based fertiliser plants to shut, tightening supplies and pushing up prices in the world’s top agricultural market.

China’s state planner has asked local governments and companies to ensure fertiliser output for spring planting.

The December fertiliser output was down 9.3 percent from November’s 5.24 million tonnes, the data showed. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)