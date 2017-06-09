FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
CORRECTED-China cuts 2017/18 corn output forecast after bad weather affects planting
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 9, 2017 / 2:41 AM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-China cuts 2017/18 corn output forecast after bad weather affects planting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes percentage change of corn forecast in first paragraph to 0.7 percent, not 3.6 percent)

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry on Friday cut its 2017/18 corn output forecast to 211.65 million tonnes, down 0.7 percent from 213.18 million tonnes predicted last month, after drought and hail hit planting in the country's northeast.

China also reduced its 2017/18 sugar import forecast to 3.2 million tonnes from 3.5 million tonnes previously, according to the Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) issued by the ministry. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.