China Nov crude throughput hits daily record as private refiner starts new unit

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China’s crude oil throughput in November rose 3.2% on year，setting a record high level on a daily basis, as a huge private refiner started a trial run of its new refining unit while state-owned refineries raised processing rates to meet annual targets.

The country processed 58.35 million tonnes of crude oil last month, equivalent to 14.2 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday.

That exceeded the October record of 14.09 million bpd.

January-November throughput was 614.41 million tonnes, or 13.39 million bpd, up 3.1% from the same period in 2019. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)