China October refinery output hits record high on firm holiday demand

BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China’s crude oil throughput rose 2.6% in October from a year earlier to hit a record high as fuel demand firmed on strong holiday travel.

The country processed 59.82 million tonnes of crude oil last month, or 14.09 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

That compared to 13.96 million bpd in September and beats the previous daily record set in June at 14.08 million bpd.

Total throughput during the first 10 months of 2020 was 555.18 million tonnes, or 13.29 million bpd, up 2.9% from the same period in 2019. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Muyu Xu in Beijing; Editing by Tom Hogue)