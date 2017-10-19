China's pig herd declines by 0.8 pct y/y in Jan-Sept - stats bureau

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The size of China’s pig herd fell to 427.97 million during January to September, down 0.8 percent from the same period a year ago, while pork output rose 0.7 percent to 37.17 million tonnes, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The shrinking hog and sow numbers come as the government steps up efforts to curb pollution in one of the nation’s critical farm sectors. (Reporting by Josephine Mason, Stella Qiu and Fang Cheng; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)