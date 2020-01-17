China 2019 pork production falls 21.3% from a year ago- stats bureau

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China produced 42.55 million tonnes of pork in 2019, down 21.3% from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, after the fatal hog disease African swine fever killed millions of pigs in the world’s top producer during the year.

The pig herd declined 27.5% from a year earlier to 310.41 million head by the end of December, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

The number of slaughtered hogs last year fell 21.6% to 544.19 million head, it said. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)