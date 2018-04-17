FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 2:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

China pork output up 2.1 percent in first quarter - stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - China’s pork output rose 2.1 percent to 15.4 million tonnes in the first quarter compared with the prior year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The number of hogs slaughtered rose 1.9 percent to 199.8 million head, the data showed, while the total herd declined by 1.2 percent to 415.2 million head.

China is the world’s top producer of pork and its herd accounts for more than half the global total. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Sunil Nair)

