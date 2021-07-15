China's H1 pork output up 35.9% y/y at 27.15 mln tonnes - stats bureau

SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - China’s pork output rose 35.9% in the first half of 2021 versus a year earlier to 27.15 million tonnes, official data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday.

The NBS also said China slaughtered 337.42 million hogs in the first six months of the year, up 34.4% from the corresponding period a year earlier.

Its pig herd expanded 29.2% year-on-year to 439.11 million heads at end-June. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)