UPDATE 1-China pork output up 2.1 percent in first quarter - stats bureau

* Farmers sent more pigs to slaughter in first quarter

* Higher slaughter rate triggered by steep price decline (Adds detail)

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - China’s pork output rose 2.1 percent to 15.4 million tonnes in the first quarter compared with the prior year, official data showed on Tuesday, after farmers rushed to slaughter their pigs amid a rapid decline in prices.

Live hog prices in China plunged by around 30 percent in the first quarter, in one of the steepest declines ever recorded, after a significant increase in production by new farms.

The falling price led some farmers to send more hogs to slaughter amid worries it would come under further pressure later in the year.

The number of hogs slaughtered rose 1.9 percent to 199.8 million head, the National Bureau of Statistics said, while the total herd declined by 1.2 percent to 415.2 million head.

China is the world’s top producer of pork and its herd accounts for more than half the global total.

Including beef, lamb and poultry, total meat production in the country reached 23.2 million tonnes, up by 1.8 percent, the data showed. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Sunil Nair)