UPDATE 1-China July power output highest in monthly records back to 2014 -stats bureau

(Adds table with breakdown by generation type) BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China's power generation in July rose 8.6 percent from the same month a year earlier to 604.7 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), the highest in monthly records dating back to May 2014, fueled by a jump in thermal power generation, data showed on Monday. Output of thermal power in the world's top consumer of coal was the highest since December, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday. Overall output for the January-July period gained 6.8 percent to 3.57 trillion kWh, the bureau said. Below is a breakdown of the power sources measured in kWh: July Percent Jan-July Percent change change yr-on-yr yr-on-yr Power 604.7 8.6 3.57 6.8 billion trillion Thermal 433.4 10.5 2.66 7.8 billion trillion Hydro 124.6 0.2 585.7 -3.4 billion billion Nuclear 23.1 16.5 138.5 19.1 billion billion Wind 18.0 11.6 1.52 18.0 billion billion Solar 5.6 26.7 35.2 36.3 billion billion (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Richard Pullin)