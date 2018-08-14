UPDATE 1-Heatwave pushes China's July power output to highest in years

* Thermal, hydro output highest since at least August 2015 * Soaring summer temperatures boosted demand (Adds detail, table) BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China generated 640 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of power in July, the highest in at least three years, according to official data on Tuesday, as scorching weather across the nation fueled demand for thermal and hydro electricity. Total power generation was up 15.3 percent from June and up 5.7 percent from the same period last year, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. Government records go back to August 2015. Demand for power typically jumps as temperatures climb, with homes and businesses cranking up air conditioning. Thermal electricity, generated almost entirely by coal-fired capacity and the country's main source of power, rose 4.3 percent in July to 453.5 billion kWh year-on-year. It was up 15 percent from June. Hydro power surged 21 percent from June to 129.1 billion kWh and was up 6 percent from a year earlier. Thermal and hydro power generation hit their highest levels on government records. Electric power loads on the transmission grid in parts of China soared late last month because of high temperatures. Southern areas of the province of Hebei, which surrounds Beijing, reported record demand, while the State Grid Corporation of China warned of power shortages. Over the first seven months of 2018 as a whole, power generation reached 3.84 trillion kWh, up 7.8 percent compared with the same time last year. Below is a breakdown of the power sources measured in kWh: July Percent change Jan-July Percent change yr-on-yr yr-on-yr Power 640.0 5.7 3.84 7.8 billion trillion Thermal 453.5 4.3 2.85 7.3 billion trillion Hydro 129.1 6.0 590.1 3.5 billion billion Nuclear 26.4 14.2 156.4 12.9 billion billion Wind 23.3 24.7 194.8 23.0 billion billion Solar 7.7 10.9 50.4 20.0 billion billion (Reporting by Josephine Mason Editing by Joseph Radford)