August 14, 2018 / 3:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Heatwave pushes China's July power output to highest in years

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Thermal, hydro output highest since at least August 2015
    * Soaring summer temperatures boosted demand

 (Adds detail, table)
    BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China generated 640 billion
kilowatt-hours (kWh) of power in July, the highest in at least
three years, according to official data on Tuesday, as scorching
weather across the nation fueled demand for thermal and hydro
electricity.
    Total power generation was up 15.3 percent from June and up
5.7 percent from the same period last year, figures from the
National Bureau of Statistics showed. Government records go back
to August 2015.
    Demand for power typically jumps as temperatures climb, with
homes and businesses cranking up air conditioning.
    Thermal electricity, generated almost entirely by coal-fired
capacity and the country's main source of power, rose 4.3
percent in July to 453.5 billion kWh year-on-year. It was up 15
percent from June.
    Hydro power surged 21 percent from June to 129.1 billion kWh
and was up 6 percent from a year earlier.
    Thermal and hydro power generation hit their highest levels
on government records.
    Electric power loads on the transmission grid in parts of
China soared late last month because of high temperatures.
Southern areas of the province of Hebei, which surrounds
Beijing, reported record demand, while the State Grid
Corporation of China            warned of power shortages.

    Over the first seven months of 2018 as a whole, power
generation reached 3.84 trillion kWh, up 7.8 percent compared
with the same time last year.
        
    Below is a breakdown of the power sources measured in kWh:
          July      Percent change  Jan-July  Percent change
                    yr-on-yr                  yr-on-yr
 Power    640.0     5.7             3.84      7.8
          billion                   trillion  
 Thermal  453.5     4.3             2.85      7.3
          billion                   trillion  
 Hydro    129.1     6.0             590.1     3.5
          billion                   billion   
 Nuclear  26.4      14.2            156.4     12.9
          billion                   billion   
 Wind     23.3      24.7            194.8     23.0
          billion                   billion   
 Solar    7.7       10.9            50.4      20.0
          billion                   billion   
 
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason
Editing by Joseph Radford)
