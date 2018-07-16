China June crude steel output on daily basis highest since at least May 2014 - Rtrs calculation

BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) -

* China’s June crude steel output on a daily basis reached its highest since at least May 2014, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics data released on Monday.

* China June crude steel output +7.5 pct y/y at 80.2 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China H1 crude steel output +6 pct y/y at 451.2 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China June crude oil throughput +8 pct y/y at 49.78 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China June crude oil throughput at 12.1 mln bpd - Rtrs calculations

* China H1 crude oil throughput +8.9 pct y/y at 299.61 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China June coke output -4.7 pct y/y at 36.13 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China H1 coke output -3.2 pct y/y at 212 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China June power generation +6.7 pct y/y at 555.1 bln kwh - stats bureau

* China H1 power generation +8.3 pct y/y at 3.2 trln kwh - stats bureau

* China June non-ferrous output +1.9 pct y/y at 4.62 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China H1 non-ferrous output +3.1 pct y/y at 26.85 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China H1 pork production +1.4 pct y/y at 26.1 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China H1 pig herd -1.8 pct y/y at 409 mln heads - stats bureau

* China H1 number of pigs slaughtered +1.2 pct y/y at 334.2 mln heads - stats bureau