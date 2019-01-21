China 2018 pork production down 0.9 pct y/y at 54.04 mln T -stats bureau

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) -

* China’s 2018 pork production fell by 0.9 percent year-on-year to 54.04 million tonnes, while the size of the country’s pig herd fell by 3 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday

* China 2018 beef output up 1.5 pct y/y at 6.4 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China 2018 slaughtered hogs down 1.2 pct y/y at 693.8 mln heads - stats bureau

* China 2018 coke output up 0.8 pct y/y at 438.2 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Dec coke output up 4.9 pct y/y at 38.1 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China 2018 power generation up 6.8 pct y/y at 6.79 trln kwh - stats bureau

* China Dec power generation up 6.2 pct y/y at 620 bln kwh - stats bureau

* China 2018 crude steel output up 6.6 pct y/y at 928.3 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Dec crude steel output up 8.2 pct y/y at 76.12 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China 2018 non-ferrous output up 6 pct y/y at 56.88 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Dec non-ferrous output up 10 pct y/y at 5.1 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China 2018 crude oil throughput up 6.8 pct y/y at 603.6 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Dec crude oil throughput up 4.4 pct y/y at 51.2 mln tonnes - stats bureau (Reporting by Tom Daly)