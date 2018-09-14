China Aug crude oil throughput lowest since Dec - Rtrs calculation

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) -

* China’s crude oil throughput in August was the lowest on a daily basis since December 2017, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics data released on Friday.

* China Aug crude oil throughput +5.6 pct y/y at 50.31 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Jan-Aug crude oil throughput +8.7 pct y/y at 400.41 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Aug crude steel output lowest on daily basis since April - Rtrs calculation

* China Aug crude steel output +2.7 pct y/y at 80.33 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Jan-Aug crude steel output +5.8 pct y/y at 617.4 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Aug coal output +4.2 pct y/y at 296.6 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Jan-Aug coal output +3.6 pct y/y at 2.28 bln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Aug power generation +7.3 pct y/y at 640.5 bln kWh - stats bureau

* China Jan-Aug power generation +7.7 pct y/y at 4.48 trln kWh - stats bureau

* China Aug non-ferrous output +5.7 pct y/y at 4.54 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Jan-Aug non-ferrous output +3.8 pct y/y at 35.71 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Aug coke output -1.1 pct y/y at 36.7 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Jan-Aug coke output -2.9 pct y/y at 285.81 mln tonnes - stats bureau (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)