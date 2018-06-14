FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
June 14, 2018 / 2:17 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

China May crude oil throughput +8.2 pct y/y at 50.66 mln tonnes - stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) -

* China’s May crude oil throughput rose 8.2 pct y/y to 50.66 mln tonnes, said the National Statistics Bureau on Thursday, while crude oil throughput for the first five months of the year was up 8.9 pct y/y at 249.78 mln tonnes

* May crude steel output was up 8.9 pct y/y at 81.13 mln tonnes, the data showed

* Daily crude steel output for the month hit 2.62 mln tonnes, the highest in four years, according to a Reuters calculation

* May coal output rose 3.5 pct y/y at 297 mln tonnes

* May coke output fell 1.6 pct y/y at 36.48 mln tonnes

* May power generation rose 9.8 pct y/y to 544.3 bln kwh

* May non-ferrous output rose 4.3 pct y/y to 4.55 mln tonnes (Reporting by China commodities and energy team.; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.