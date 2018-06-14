China May crude oil throughput +8.2 pct y/y at 50.66 mln tonnes - stats bureau

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) -

* China’s May crude oil throughput rose 8.2 pct y/y to 50.66 mln tonnes, said the National Statistics Bureau on Thursday, while crude oil throughput for the first five months of the year was up 8.9 pct y/y at 249.78 mln tonnes

* May crude steel output was up 8.9 pct y/y at 81.13 mln tonnes, the data showed

* Daily crude steel output for the month hit 2.62 mln tonnes, the highest in four years, according to a Reuters calculation

* May coal output rose 3.5 pct y/y at 297 mln tonnes

* May coke output fell 1.6 pct y/y at 36.48 mln tonnes

* May power generation rose 9.8 pct y/y to 544.3 bln kwh

* May non-ferrous output rose 4.3 pct y/y to 4.55 mln tonnes (Reporting by China commodities and energy team.; Editing by Sunil Nair)