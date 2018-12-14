China Nov crude oil throughput up 2.9 pct y/y at 50.5 mln T -stats bureau

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) -

* China’s November crude oil throughput rose by 2.9 pct year-on-year to 50.5 million tonnes, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

* China Jan-Nov crude oil throughput +7.2 pct y/y at 554.5 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Nov power generation +3.6 pct y/y at 554.3 bln Kwh - stats bureau

* China Jan-Nov power generation +6.9 pct y/y at 6.16 trln KwH - stats bureau

* China Nov coal output +4.5 pct y/y at 315.4 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Jan-Nov coal output +5.4 pct y/y at 3.2 bln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Nov coke output +1.9 pct y/y at 35.4 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Jan-Nov coke output -0.1 pct y/y at 397.8 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Nov crude steel output +10.8 pct y/y at 77.6 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Nov crude steel output lowest on monthly basis since April - rtrs records

* China Jan-Nov crude steel output +6.7 pct y/y at 857.4 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Nov non-ferrous output +12.7 pct y/y at 4.71 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Nov non-ferrous output highest on daily basis since June 2017 - rtrs records

* China Jan-Nov non-ferrous output +6.1 pct y/y at 50.4 mln tonnes - stats bureau (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford)