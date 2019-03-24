China cbank head says country to step up oversight of systemically important financial firms

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - China will increase oversight of systemically important financial institutions and holding companies as the country opens up its financial sector, Central Bank Governor Yi Gang said on Sunday.

Speaking at the China Development Forum, Yi reiterated that China had effectively curbed shadow-banking risks and that Beijing aimed to keep the country's economic operations within a reasonable range.