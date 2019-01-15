China is confident yuan can be kept stable despite RRR cuts-c.bank official

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China is confident it can keep its foreign exchange rate stable despite cuts in banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR), a vice head of the central bank said on Tuesday, as officials signalled more stimulus measures are on the way for the slowing economy.

Prudent monetary policy does not mean there will no changes to the policy, Zhu Hexin, a vice governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), told reporters at a briefing, adding that authorities will take more efforts to improve the policy transmission mechanism.

Analysts says that depreciation pressure on the yuan is likely to persist this year as Beijing is expected to roll out more policy easing measures to reduce the risk of a sharper economic slowdown.