FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 21, 2018 / 8:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

China c.bank says will keep liquidity reasonably ample

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Tuesday that it will keep liquidity reasonably ample but will not resort to strong policy stimulus.

Policies will also be made more forward looking, flexible and effective, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement issued at a news conference in Beijing, adding that it will improve the transmission of monetary policy.

The Chinese government is expediting plans to invest billions of dollars in infrastructure projects as its economy shows signs of cooling further and the United States prepares to impose more sweeping trade tariffs. (Reporting by Elias Glenn and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.