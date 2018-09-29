FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2018 / 9:51 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

China c.bank says will maintain 'prudent and neutral' monetary policy

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China’s central bank pledged on Saturday to maintain its “prudent and neutral” monetary policy and to use multiple policy tools to keep liquidity fairly ample, and guide reasonable growth in money supply, credit and total social financing.

On its website following a quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it will fine tune monetary policy in a pre-emptive way and control the pace of deleveraging.

The PBOC is expected to keep policy relatively loose to support a slowing economy as it faces increased headwinds from trade frictions with the United States.

Reporting by Josephine Mason, Hallie Gu and Ben Blanchard; additional reporting by Kevin Yao Editing by Shri Navaratnam

