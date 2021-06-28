China c.bank says will make prudent monetary policy flexible, targeted, appropriate

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - China will make prudent monetary policy flexible, targeted and appropriate, the central bank said on Monday, while keeping interbank liquidity reasonable.

The People’s Bank of China will step up international economic policy coordination and fend off external shocks to consolidate the current economic recovery, it said in a statement, after the conclusion of its quarterly meeting of the monetary policy committee.

It will push for a further decline in real lending interest rates while keeping the yuan exchange rate more flexible, it reiterated. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Kevin Yao; Editing by Toby Chopra)