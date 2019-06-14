Bonds News
China c.bank to increase re-discount, SLF quotas to support banks

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it will increase the re-discount quota by 200 billion yuan ($28.88 billion) and the standing lending facility quota by 100 billion yuan, marking its latest step to boost liquidity in the banking system.

The People’s Bank of China, in a statement, said it aims to maintain ample liquidity for small and medium-sized banks through the increased quotas. ($1 = 6.9249 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; writing by Se Young Lee)

