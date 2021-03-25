China cbank to maintain credit support continuity, stability for small firms

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - China will maintain credit support continuity and stability for small and micro firms, the country’s central bank said on Thursday.

The People’s Bank of China, in a statement about a meeting with 24 banks in Beijing that took place on Monday, said it will maintain the policy stance that housing is for living and not for speculation.

The central bank also said it will guide commercial banks to step up support for carbon emissions reduction financing. (Reporting by Colin Qian and Ryan Woo; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)