BEIJING, Feb 27 (Reuters) - A vice head of China’s central bank said on Wednesday that it encourages commercial lenders to reduce their over-reliance on collateral in a bid to address financing difficulties of private and small firms.

Fan Yifei, a vice governor at the People’s Bank of China, made the above comment at an event that set out industry standards for loan collateral. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)