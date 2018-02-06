China central bank reaffirms maintaining prudent, neutral monetary policy in 2018

BEIJING, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China’s central bank pledged on Tuesday to maintain a prudent and neutral monetary policy this year and keep liquidity reasonably stable.

China will step up macro-prudential management for shadow banking and real estate financing, the People’s Bank of China said on its website after concluding an internal work conference.

The regulator also added it will deepen market-based interest rate reforms, fend off systemic financial risks and keep the yuan basically stable this year. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)