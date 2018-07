BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Monday it aimed to complete a crackdown on online financial risks in another one to two years, and improve long-term regulation of the online financial market.

It will speed up the clean-up of illicit online financial institutions and business by carrying out administrative punishment and criminal crackdown, the People’s Bank of China said on its website. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)