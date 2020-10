FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s third-quarter GDP growth is expected to improve from the previous quarter, Ruan Jianhong, an official with the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), told a press conference on Wednesday.

Authorities should allow the macro-leverage ratio to rise temporarily due to efforts to boost credit support to the economy hit by the pandemic, Ruan said.