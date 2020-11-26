CORRECTED-China will make monetary policy more flexible, targeted - c.bank

(Corrects to say PBOC will “not resort to flood-like stimulus”)

BEIJING, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Thursday it will make prudent monetary policy more flexible and targeted, and reiterated it will not resort to flood-like stimulus.

China will keep the macro-leverage ratio basically stable, and improve the bond default risk prevention and disposal mechanism, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in its third-quarter monetary policy implementation report. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Judy Hua and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Toby Chopra)