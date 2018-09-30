China Sept official factory PMI falls to 50.8, misses expectations

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Growth in China’s manufacturing sector cooled in September, official data showed on Sunday, as the trade row with the United States sent a chill through the already slowing economy.

The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 50.8 in September from 51.3 in August, but remained above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction for the 26th straight month.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the reading would ease to 51.2.

Weighed down by rising financing costs and slowing investment, China’s economy was already starting to cool even before the trade dispute with Washington flared this year.

Beijing is speeding up infrastructure spending and offering help to smaller companies to prevent a sharper slowdown, though policymakers are wary of adding to a mountain of debt that was fuelled by past stimulus binges. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Michael Perry)