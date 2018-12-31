Industrials
December 31, 2018 / 1:12 AM / in 2 hours

China Dec factory activity contracts for first time in more than 2 years - official PMI

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Activity in China’s manufacturing sector contracted in December for the first time in more than two years in a fresh blow to the economy.

The official Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) fell to 49.4 in December, data showed on Monday. The 50-point index mark separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the PMI to slip to 49.9 from 50.0 in November.

China’s economy has been slowing this year and analysts expect a further softening over coming months, hurt by a Sino-U.S. trade dispute and cooling global growth. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below