China's service sector activity contracts at record pace in Feb- official PMI

BEIJING, Feb 29 (Reuters) - China’s services sector activity also shrank at a record pace in February, official data showed on Saturday.

The official non-manufacturing PMI fell to 29.6, from 54.1 in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Beijing has been counting on a strong services sector to help offset prolonged weakness in manufacturing, which has been weighed by weak domestic and global demand and the protracted U.S.-China trade war.

But analysts estimate the sector could take a more severe hit from an outbreak of the new coronavirus, as shops, restaurants and movie theatres see a slump in sales due to quarantine measures and travel restrictions.

The official January composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, fell to 28.9 from January’s 53.0. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sandra Maler)