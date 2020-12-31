China's factory activity expands at slower pace in Dec- official PMI

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China’s factory activity expanded in December but at a slower pace than the previous month, an official index showed, extending a robust economic recovery from the coronavirus shock.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) fell to 51.9 in December from 52.1 in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

Analysts had expected it to fall slightly to 52.0.

The Chinese economy is expected to expand around 2% for the full year, leading a recovery that beats other major economies. Profits at China’s industrial firms in November extended robust growth, driven by solid production and sales. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Sam Holmes)