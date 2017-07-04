FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
China c.bank says it will maintain prudent and neutral monetary policy
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 4, 2017 / 8:51 AM / a month ago

China c.bank says it will maintain prudent and neutral monetary policy

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Tuesday that it would continue to implement a prudent and neutral monetary policy.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will use various policy tools to keep liquidity basically stable and will guide reasonable growth in credit and social financing, it said in a statement summarising the second-quarter monetary policy committee meeting.

The central bank reaffirmed that the yuan would remain basically stable and it pledged again to continue making interest rate and exchange rate reforms.

The central bank also said the country's economic and financial operations were basically stable, but it would closely monitor changes in international capital flows. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Neil Fullick)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.