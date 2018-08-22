FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 11:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

China cabinet encourages financial institutions to boost loans to small firms - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China will encourage financial institutions to boost loans to smaller firms, though it will not resort to strong policy stimulus, the cabinet said on Wednesday, according to state radio.

The State Council discussed measures to assist smaller companies facing financing difficulties and said China would maintain prudent monetary policy.

The comments echoed those made by a central bank official on Tuesday that China would keep liquidity reasonably ample and offer more help to companies having trouble obtaining financing. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

