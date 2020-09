BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Monday it will keep liquidity reasonably ample and guide financing costs lower.

The People’s Bank of China will make monetary policy more flexible and targeted, the bank said in a statement after a meeting of its monetary policy committee.

The central bank will keep yuan exchange rate basically stable, it added. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Toby Chopra)