China c.bank will step up financial support for key sectors, weak links in the economy

BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China will step up financial support for key sectors and weak links in the economy, the People’s Bank of China said on Monday.

China will appropriately extend policies to help companies with difficulties, it said in a statement.

China will also guide financial institutions to increase credit for sectors in technology innovation, green development and manufacturing, it said.

The central bank’s comments came after China’s annual Central Economic Work Conference last week said to maintain policy support for its economic growth. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Meg Shen; Editing by Toby Chopra)