BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - China will engage in more active fiscal policy but will not resort to a strong policy stimulus for its economy, state radio said on Monday, citing the state council or cabinet.

At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, the council said it would keep macro policies steady, while holding monetary policy neither too tight nor too lose, it added. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Fang Cheng; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)