China says fully capable and confident of ability to deal with difficulties

BEIJING, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China’s economy is facing increasing downward pressure but the government is fully capable and confident of its abilities to deal with any difficulties, Vice Premier Liu He said on Thursday.

Liu reiterated during a teleconference with senior government officials that China has sufficient macro policy tools and will aim to increase lending to small and private firms, according to a statement issued by the Chinese government.

The comments are in line with Beijing’s policy directives and assessments of the economic conditions in recent months.