China vice premier says should keep prudent, neutral monetary policy -Xinhua

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - China’s Vice Premier Liu He said on Tuesday China should keep its monetary policy prudent and neutral, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Liu, China’s senior-ranking official for economic affairs, told a meeting with key financial regulators that the country’s banking and insurance regulators should quickly adjust to their new roles and that anti-corruption efforts for the financial sector should continue, it reported. (Reporting by Yawen Chen, Min Zhang and Se Young Lee Editing by Edmund Blair)