FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 27, 2018 / 1:58 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

China vice premier says should keep prudent, neutral monetary policy -Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - China’s Vice Premier Liu He said on Tuesday China should keep its monetary policy prudent and neutral, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Liu, China’s senior-ranking official for economic affairs, told a meeting with key financial regulators that the country’s banking and insurance regulators should quickly adjust to their new roles and that anti-corruption efforts for the financial sector should continue, it reported. (Reporting by Yawen Chen, Min Zhang and Se Young Lee Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.