China will let market play decisive role in setting yuan exchange rate in 2021

BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China will continue to let the market play a decisive role in setting the yuan exchange rate in 2021, Xinhua news agency on Friday quoted central bank governor Yi Gang as saying.

China will keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable at a reasonable and balanced level, maintain a managed floating exchange rate regime, and pay attention to guiding expectations, Yi was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Meg Shen; Editing by Toby Chopra)