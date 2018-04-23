China's politburo to strive to hit targets this year

BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - China will strive hard to achieve this year’s targets, the politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, said on Monday, according to state media.

It will maintain a proactive fiscal policy and keep up its prudent and neutral monetary policy, the official Xinhua news agency said, citing a document released following a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

China will combine structural adjustments and the boosting of domestic demand to ensure the stability of the macro economy, while deepening supply-side structural reforms and overcapacity cuts in a lawful and market-based way, it added.

China will also push for the healthy development of its foreign exchange, stock, debt, credit and property markets and lower corporate financing costs, the agency said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Clarence Fernandez)