FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Chinese Labor Unrest
April 23, 2018 / 7:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's politburo to strive to hit targets this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - China will strive hard to achieve this year’s targets, the politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, said on Monday, according to state media.

It will maintain a proactive fiscal policy and keep up its prudent and neutral monetary policy, the official Xinhua news agency said, citing a document released following a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

China will combine structural adjustments and the boosting of domestic demand to ensure the stability of the macro economy, while deepening supply-side structural reforms and overcapacity cuts in a lawful and market-based way, it added.

China will also push for the healthy development of its foreign exchange, stock, debt, credit and property markets and lower corporate financing costs, the agency said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.